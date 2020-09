Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 04:11 Hits: 4

Hundreds of people gathered Friday night outside the Supreme Court, singing in a candlelight vigil and weeping together as they mourned the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200919-hundreds-gather-outside-us-supreme-court-to-mourn-ruth-bader-ginsburg-rbg