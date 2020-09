Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 05:03 Hits: 5

Peru's Congress voted against removing President Martín Vizcarra in an impeachment trial on Friday, quelling political tensions in the copper giant in the midst of an economic recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200919-peru-s-president-vizcarra-survives-impeachment-vote-amid-economic-crisis