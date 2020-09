Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 06:17 Hits: 6

The Belarus Foreign Ministry on Friday described as a "dangerous precedent" a resolution by the UN Human Rights Council calling for UN monitoring of alleged rights violations in Belarus, and accused the council of meddling in its internal affairs.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200919-belarus-accuses-un-human-rights-council-of-interfering-in-internal-affairs