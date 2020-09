Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 05:46 Hits: 5

KULAI: Police have arrested two men for flying the Jalur Gemilang flag upside down at a factory here.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/19/cops-detain-owner-worker-for-flying-malaysian-flag-upside-down-at-factory