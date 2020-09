Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 05:49 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online services and increased screen time among Internet users, including children, making it important to ensure they stay safe online.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/19/unicef-study-protect-children-as-pandemic-increases-their-time-spent-online