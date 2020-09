Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 06:43 Hits: 6

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Protesters rallied in Bangkok on Saturday for what organisers hope will be the biggest demonstration in years to demand the removal of former junta leader and now military-backed Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a new constitution and elections.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/19/thai-protesters-rally-for-big-anti-government-demonstration