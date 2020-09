Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 11:10 Hits: 0

LONDON: London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday (Sep 13) that the British capital's New Year's Eve fireworks display, which annually attracts tens of thousands of people, will not go ahead on Dec 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "There will not be fireworks on New Year's Eve this year like in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-london-new-year-fireworks-cancelled-13124014