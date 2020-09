Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 19:37 Hits: 0

The Trump administration reversed guidance Friday on COVID-19 testing for a second time, urging those exposed to people with the virus to get tested even if they are not displaying symptoms.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-reverses-covid-19-testing-guidance-again-exposed-without-13124900