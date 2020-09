Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 00:38 Hits: 6

France's foreign ministry on Friday said there was no evidence to suggest the armed wing of Lebanon's Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France after a senior U.S. official said the group had set up caches in Europe since 2012.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-says-no-evidence-of-hezbollah-ammonium-nitrate-explosives-13125026