Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 02:44 Hits: 5

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo early next month, the first high-level meeting between the two allies since Suga became leader this week, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/japan-pm-yoshihide-suga-to-meet-mike-pompeo-in-october-13125154