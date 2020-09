Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 04:42 Hits: 5

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has set off a fierce political battle over her replacement and thrust the sudden vacancy into the forefront in the November presidential election.

