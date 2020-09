Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 18:56 Hits: 0

College students make up 30% of Oregon’s wildland firefighters. The governor has asked universities to let them miss the start of the semester.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0918/As-Oregon-fights-historic-fires-college-students-on-front-lines?icid=rss