Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 00:17 Hits: 4

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, was a fierce advocate for the equal treatment of women in every aspect of life.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2020/0918/Ruth-Bader-Ginsburg-Fierce-women-s-advocate-and-icon-in-her-own-right?icid=rss