Mitch McConnell has already made it clear he fully intends to seat another Republican on the court

Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 00:36 Hits: 5

Federal Judge Merrick Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Barack Obama in March 2016. March. As in eight months before the election. However, that nomination never reached the Senate floor.

Even before President Obama named Garland—long on the list of judges who were considered highly qualified for the court—Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already driven a stake in the nomination. And not just Garland’s nomination, but any nomination. Speaking just hours after the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, McConnell declared that any nomination by Obama was “null and void.” Instead, said McConnell, “The American people should have a say in the court's direction.” McConnell insisted that presidents could not be allowed to name a judge in the last year of their term, not with the election looming. Democrats urged a vote. Court historians and legal scholars urged a vote. McConnell sat smugly, refusing to even consider bringing the nominee to the floor. Returning to Kentucky in 2017, McConnell was still crowing about this accomplishment. "One of my proudest moments,” said the Republican leader, “was when I told Obama, 'You will not fill this Supreme Court vacancy.’"

With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing away just 45 days before the next election, for McConnell to act on any nomination by Trump would make him the most blatant hypocrite the world has ever seen. So of course he will do it.