White House announces Trump will nominate a new justice, McConnell announces there will be a vote

Donald Trump is currently speaking at an airport outside Fayetteville, North Carolina. Over an hour into his speech, he has not mentioned the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

However, sources inside the White House have already made it clear that Trump intends to nominate a replacement “in the coming days.” It can be expected that nominee will come from the list of potential justices Trump published just last week, but considering that it is Donald Trump, anything is possible.

Whoever gets nominated, Trump toadie Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already made it clear that he fully intends to bring that nomination to the Senate floor. Multiple Republicans have issued statements over the past four years saying that they would apply the same rule in this election as they did in 2016 and refuse to vote on a Supreme Court nominee. McConnell has already made it abundantly clear that he has no concern whatsoever in being seen as a hypocrite. It’s an open question how many other Republicans are willing to follow him.

And seriously, 73 minutes in, Trump still hasn’t mentioned Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

BREAKING >> McConnell: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” pic.twitter.com/BcWlantNph September 19, 2020

BREAKING: A high-level Romney insider tells me Mitt Romney has committed to not confirming a Supreme Court nominee until after Inauguration Day 2021. #Mittrevenge#utpol September 19, 2020

Alaska's @lisamurkowski said today she won't confirm a new SCOTUS justice until after the inauguration day. Fair is fair, she says. My colleague @kcgrove will have a story shortly. September 18, 2020

FACT CHECK: There are reports that @SenatorRomney has committed to *not* vote on a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the election or even until after Inauguration Day. His team tells me "That's grossly false." #RBG#SCOTUS#utpolpic.twitter.com/uvmLdcXFrO September 19, 2020

