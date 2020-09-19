White House announces Trump will nominate a new justice, McConnell announces there will be a vote

Category: World Hits: 5
Donald Trump is currently speaking at an airport outside Fayetteville, North Carolina. Over an hour into his speech, he has not mentioned the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
However, sources inside the White House have already made it clear that Trump intends to nominate a replacement “in the coming days.” It can be expected that nominee will come from the list of potential justices Trump published just last week, but considering that it is Donald Trump, anything is possible.
Whoever gets nominated, Trump toadie Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already made it clear that he fully intends to bring that nomination to the Senate floor. Multiple Republicans have issued statements over the past four years saying that they would apply the same rule in this election as they did in 2016 and refuse to vote on a Supreme Court nominee. McConnell has already made it abundantly clear that he has no concern whatsoever in being seen as a hypocrite. It’s an open question how many other Republicans are willing to follow him.
They finally told Donald Trump that Justice Ginsburg had died — and by they, I don’t mean Trump’s team. I mean a reporter informed him as he was getting back on the plane.
For three hours, while Trump ranted about Hillary, none of his own people told him. Feel free to speculate away on why.
And seriously, 73 minutes in, Trump still hasn’t mentioned Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1978612