Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing brings an outpouring of mourning from Twitter

Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 01:24 Hits: 4

By now you have likely heard that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away. Appointed to the high court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, Ginsburg became only the second woman in the court’s history. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg was tough as nails and survived and thrived through bouts of cancer well into in her 80s.

News of her passing has hit everyone hard. All of the emotions are being felt this Friday evening, as our country finds itself down one very important beacon of hope, during our most trying time. Here’s a collection of thoughts from people on Twitter, remembering and thinking of Ginsburg’s life and what this moment means.

According to Jewish tradition, a person who dies on Rosh Hashanah, which began tonight, is a tzaddik, a person of great righteousness. Baruch Dayan HaEmet. September 19, 2020

President Jimmy Carter on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/2gZ5WulIEO September 19, 2020

Ruthie was my friend and I will miss her terribly. The t-shirts simply labeled “RBG” made her notorious. But it was her wit, her tenaciousness, and her skill as a jurist that made her an icon. September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary life. She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I'm devastated to hear of her passing. Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/QZeSzuIPrX September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg was a heroine of her time. A pioneer for gender equality, an icon of groundbreaking jurisprudence, and a beloved mother and grandmother. She’s lived a full life and made a tremendous mark on history. She will be missed, but her legacy will be cherished forever. https://t.co/boXukVshoY September 18, 2020

America lost a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was shunned from courtrooms when she began her career because she was a woman. But she persisted, blazing a trail for millions of women and others who had been excluded or oppressed. RBG is a lioness of the law. She is irreplaceable. September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant. There are literally not enough words to describe the transformational impact she had on the lives of millions of Americans as an advocate and a jurist. September 19, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. September 19, 2020

I am so, so saddened by the news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an extraordinary jurist who devoted her life to advancing the causes of equality and justice. We are in her debt. May her memory be a blessing to us all. September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. September 19, 2020

A shock. A sadness. A great loss. The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a hole in a nation already reeling. She is an American hero, in every sense. We can honor her by joining to carry forth her legacy of equality, empathy, and justice. May she Rest in Peace. September 18, 2020

I am telling myself RBG felt able to transition on this Rosh Hashanah because of her faith in us. September 18, 2020

Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her seat would not be filled until a new president is installed! Senate Democrats, do not back down. You have a tough fight ahead but our future is on the line! No SCOTUS appointment before the election!!! September 19, 2020

So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG. September 18, 2020

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is an immense loss. And the fate of the country should not rest on one woman’s shoulders however giant they were. I’m so sorry for her family and friends. September 18, 2020

RBG’s passing means more than simply one person shredding this mortal coil.

obviously it doesnt need to be repeated but if one person dying can basically ruin the future for women, minorities, and all other disenfranchised communities then we really need to stop being so proud of this country September 18, 2020

One thing is clear: Ruth was a fighter and knew the world could only change if there were more people willing to fight for what is right.

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. September 19, 2020

Mark Kelly could be sworn into the U.S. Senate early if he wins race, experts say https://t.co/oia1Y9PDh8 via @azcentral#azsen September 18, 2020

I have a very simple message for Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell tonight. The best and only way to honor the life’s work of Justice Ginsburg, a giant of a jurist, is to honor her fervent final wish that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. September 19, 2020

2.58 million people tweeting "no. No. No." About this pretty much sums up my reaction to the news. RIP queen ???? pic.twitter.com/k1KaEBSL5w September 18, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1978599