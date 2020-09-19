Friday Night Owls: Ruth Bader Ginsburg took the 'justice' of her title seriously

Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 03:30 Hits: 5

A 7-minute excerpt from a 2017 interview with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Over the course of a lifetime in her pioneering work in behalf of the women of this country, she has compiled a truly historic record of achievement in the finest tradition of American law and citizenship.[...]

In the months and years ahead, the country will have the opportunity to get to know much more about Ruth Ginsburg’s achievements, decency, humanity, and fairness. People will find, as I have, that this nominee is a person of immense character. Quite simply, what’s in her record speaks volumes about what is in her heart. Throughout her life, she has repeatedly stood for the individual, the person less well off, the outsider in society, and has given those people greater hope by telling them that they have a place in our legal system by giving them a sense that the Constitution and the laws protect all the American people, not simply the powerful.”~~Bill Clinton nominating Ruth Bader Ginsburg on June 14, 1993. Video of the entire nomination speech can be found here.

I know the popular analysis is going to be “we’re screwed,” and I *feel you.* But nah. RBG didn’t go out like that and neither are we. I’m not speaking that, and I’m not believing that. We gon fight. That’s what we’re gonna do. September 18, 2020

People will be gathering Saturday at 8 p.m. on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to Honor RBG.

At Daily Kos on this date in 2008—Open Thread for Night Owls, Early Birds & Ex-Pats:

Today, at his "No Comment" blog at Harper's, Scott Horton took note that when some bureaucrats at the Interior Department's Minerals Management Service that handle federal oil leasing royalties were found to be literally in bed with corporate officials with whom they do the public's business, the Public Integrity Section of Cheney-Bush Department of Justice chose not to prosecute. And they gave no reasons why. Likewise with Mark Foley. You remember him, surely, the Republican Representative from Florida whose sexually graphic emails and instant messages to former and currently serving Congressional pages made a big splash in 2006. The DoJ is letting that go without prosecution, too.

On today’s Kagro in the Morning show: It’s an Ian Reifowitz Friday! Biden aces his town hall, so Republicans say he must have cheated. Trump flubs his Jewish holidays call. More Trump officials flip for Joe. And still more are "serving" illegally. Kushner's even worse than previously believed.

