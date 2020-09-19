Biden makes largest ad buy yet as he continues to eclipse Trump on the airwaves

Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 05:28 Hits: 5

The Biden campaign announced its largest ad buy yet this week, lavishing some $65 million on broadcast, digital, and print in key battleground states, according to CNN.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Biden camp bolstering its war chest with a staggering $364 million haul in the month of August.

The campaign's chief messaging in two new ads that ran this week centered around health care and Republicans' repeated efforts to kill preexisting condition coverage.

"If Donald Trump gets rid of our health care law, my son won't be protected," says a mom whose son has leukemia. "We need a president who will protect our healthcare, and that's Joe Biden." The ad aired in Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to CNN.

The Trump campaign, which had gone dark in most states, finally got back to some advertising centered on the economy this week in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, and Maine's 2nd Congressional District. The campaign also halted ad buys this week that it had previously made in Iowa, Nevada, and Ohio. The Biden campaign hasn't spent heavily in those states, though Biden has already significantly outspent Trump to date in Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

The Biden campaign has also released a battery of new TV, digital, and radio ads intended to reach Black and Latino voters in key battleground states. Several of the Spanish language ads in Florida focus on the economy and Trump's abysmal response to Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

But one other measure of the most intense battlegrounds is where the candidates are spending their time. According to journalist Bill Sher, Biden has been logging the most time in Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

I'm adding a day to PA to account for last night's CNN town hall I have not yet seen any announcements for travel days next week Biden general election days in battlegrounds to date: PA: 4 FL: 1 MI: 1 MN: 1 WI: 1 AZ: 0 GA: 0 ME02: 0 NE02: 0 IA: 0 NV: 0 NC: 0 OH: 0 TX: 0 https://t.co/LvRgc9ap0a September 18, 2020

