The Moscow City Court has upheld the extension of the pretrial arrest of Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai region, who is charged with attempted murder and ordering two killings in 2004-2005, as his supporters continue to rally in the city of Khabarovsk.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/extension-of-pretrial-detention-of-former-khabarovsk-krai-governor-furgal-upheld-/30846070.html