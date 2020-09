Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 18:45 Hits: 4

The top members of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee have urged Afghanistan’s leaders to preserve the “advances” of women as Kabul negotiates a peace deal with the Taliban aimed at ending the nearly 19-year war.

