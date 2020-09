Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 21:49 Hits: 4

South Africa's state security agency said September 18 that it had found no evidence to support a media report that Iran was planning to assassinate the U.S. ambassador to Pretoria.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/south-africa-says-insufficient-evidence-of-iranian-plot-to-assassinate-u-s-ambassador/30846472.html