Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 20:50 Hits: 4

Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in Minnesota by only 1.5 points in the 2016 election. That is why, as Trump struggles in the Rust Belt, his campaign has consistently targeted…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/why-both-trump-and-biden-are-visiting-northern-minnesota/