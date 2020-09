Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 21:48 Hits: 3

Last year, when LeBron James described some of President Trump’s public statements as “laughable and scary,” Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham ordered the basketball superstar to “shut up and dribble.” LeBron responded…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/is-this-athletic-revolt-for-real-and-is-it-a-danger-to-donald-trump/