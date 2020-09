Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 21:59 Hits: 5

White House efforts to help Donald Trump politically before the 2020 presidential election prevented America’s seniors from receiving $150 billion in prescription drug price relief. “After months of heated accusations…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/pharma-official-reveals-the-white-house-sought-an-11th-hour-political-boost-for-trumps-election-nyt/