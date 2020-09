Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 17:51 Hits: 4

In the past week alone, Somalia has been the scene of over a dozen deadly terror attacks by al-Shabab. The Islamist militant group is seen to be bent on thwarting the forthcoming elections in the Horn of Africa country.

