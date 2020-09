Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 19:49 Hits: 4

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have signed an agreement in Washington to normalize relations with Israel. The Palestinians are now looking for new allies, but it is a difficult quest.

