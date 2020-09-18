Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 14:04 Hits: 0

In Afghanistan, the time for dialogue has finally arrived. Historic Intra-Afghan negotiations began on September 12 in Doha, Qatar and, for the first time, representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks to try to put an end to the 19-year conflict that began after the Taliban were ousted from power by American-led NATO forces in 2001. As a condition for the negotiations, the Taliban demanded the release of 5,000 of their fighters. Our reporters met with some of them, even as much of the Afghan population fears renewed violence.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20200918-exclusive-in-afghanistan-the-taliban-eye-their-return-to-centre-stage