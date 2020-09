Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 17:34 Hits: 3

Prime Minister of Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) Farrej al-Sarraj stepped down on Wednesday, prompting a flurry of speculation about his reasons for doing so, as well as fears that his resignation could cause further turbulence in a country racked by nearly a decade of chaos.

