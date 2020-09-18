British-Lebanese musician Mika on his virtual benefit concert for Beirut

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 19:28 Hits: 4

Mika speaks to Eve Jackson about hosting a concert with Kylie Minogue, Salma Hayek and Rufus Wainwright to raise money for those affected by the explosion in Beirut’s port that killed hundreds, injured thousands and left many more homeless. They also discuss Lebanese politics, his heartbreak for the country of his birth and how he sees the future after years of civil war, financial crisis and political upheaval.

