Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 21:51 Hits: 4

GUATEMALA CITY, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Guatemalan government reported on Friday that President Alejandro Giammattei has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/19/guatemalan-president-tests-positive-for-covid-19