Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 19:58 Hits: 4

As the U.N. turns 75, many laud it for preventing wars and advancing human progress. Others see it as a bureaucratically bloated relic.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2020/0918/The-United-Nations-Indispensable-or-irrelevant?icid=rss