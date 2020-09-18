'If I've got to stand here all day, I'm gonna vote today'— 'unprecedented' lines for early voting

Category: World Hits: 2
On Friday, early in-person voting kicked off in Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Virginia. Judging by the lines in Virginia, voters are enthusiastic and motivated to make sure their votes count and their voices are heard.
Take a look at the scenes around Virginia, starting with the scene in Loudon County, a suburb of Washington, D.C. that is home to an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 federal workers and their families.
Elsewhere in Virginia, the lines were just as long. Take a look at Richmond.
And check out Fairfax.
In Alexandria they were lined up before the polls even opened.
CNN interviewed Jim O’Conner, who said the USPS delays made him distrust mail-in voting this year so he was going to stand in line for as long as it took to make sure he cast his vote in-person today.
And while the lines in Minnesota were not quite as long today for the first day of in-person voting, the enthusiasm was high. Funnily enough, lots of people seem to be wearing the iconic Converse Chuck Taylor shoes, a nod to Sen. Kamala Harris, who is famously fond of wearing the old school classic.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are headed to campaign in Minnesota on Friday to kick off early voting.
