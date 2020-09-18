'If I've got to stand here all day, I'm gonna vote today'— 'unprecedented' lines for early voting

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 18:00 Hits: 2

On Friday, early in-person voting kicked off in Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Virginia. Judging by the lines in Virginia, voters are enthusiastic and motivated to make sure their votes count and their voices are heard.

Take a look at the scenes around Virginia, starting with the scene in Loudon County, a suburb of Washington, D.C. that is home to an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 federal workers and their families.

Voters in line in Leesburg VA for first day of early voting in Virginia pic.twitter.com/2NUIslBjB0 September 18, 2020

Elsewhere in Virginia, the lines were just as long. Take a look at Richmond.

There may be 6+ weeks until Election Day 2020, but early voting in Virginia actually starts today — and there are dozens of voters in line to vote in person even before the building here in Richmond, VA opens pic.twitter.com/LchWhknggp September 18, 2020

And check out Fairfax.

Long lineups at this Fairfax, Virginia polling station as early voting gets underway. Some folks here have waited 3+ hrs to cast ballots #Votepic.twitter.com/aeoYDBN5gJ September 18, 2020

In Alexandria they were lined up before the polls even opened.

The line is growing outside the Alexandria Registrar’s office. Voting begins in minutes @nbcwashingtonpic.twitter.com/28gs0g34so September 18, 2020

CNN interviewed Jim O’Conner, who said the USPS delays made him distrust mail-in voting this year so he was going to stand in line for as long as it took to make sure he cast his vote in-person today.

And while the lines in Minnesota were not quite as long today for the first day of in-person voting, the enthusiasm was high. Funnily enough, lots of people seem to be wearing the iconic Converse Chuck Taylor shoes, a nod to Sen. Kamala Harris, who is famously fond of wearing the old school classic.

Mowed the lawn! Early voting starts today???? in Minnesota! Get out and vote ????! Blue Tsunamis ???? Cheers ????! Rangers Lead the Way! pic.twitter.com/eljsUlJBiP September 18, 2020

Meet our first voter of the General Election... Jason! The Early Vote Center at 980 E. Hennepin Ave opened at 8 a.m. sharp. In the first 30 minutes, we served 44 Minneapolis voters ????????️ pic.twitter.com/Mo9TwLVfHU September 18, 2020

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are headed to campaign in Minnesota on Friday to kick off early voting.

ELECTION DAY IS ALREADY HERE: Voters in the swing state of Minnesota head to the polls for early voting. https://t.co/zfuUnIiucl September 18, 2020

Do you have a plan to vote? Are you otherwise volunteering to phone bank or work at the polls? Tell us in the comments!

Fired up and ready to go? Sign up with 2020 Victory to make phone calls to voters in battleground states to elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the whole Democratic ticket. All you need is a personal computer and a quiet place at home to make phone calls.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1978409