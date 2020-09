Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 16:18 Hits: 5

Azerbaijani opposition politician Tofiq Yaqublu, who was sentenced to more than four years in prison earlier this month, has been transferred to house arrest after needing hospitalization due to health complications arising from a hunger strike he was on.

