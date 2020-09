Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 17:08 Hits: 4

A watchdog group has accused Robert Charrow, the general counsel at the Department of Health and Human Services, of pushing to ease testing rules to help his former clients in…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/this-is-the-definition-of-the-swamp-watchdog-group-accuses-trump-health-official-of-pushing-for-testing-changes-to-help-former-clients/