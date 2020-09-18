US House Passes Resolution Condemning Anti-Asian Sentiment

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 15:13 Hits: 4

The U.S. House on Thursday passed a resolution condemning "all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19."

The passage of the resolution by a 243-164 vote came as Democratic lawmakers have long been condemning President Donald Trump for referring to the new coronavirus as the "Chinese virus." The lawmakers said the rhetoric has led to escalating discrimination against Asian Americans.

"Sadly this bigotry is being fueled by some in Washington... I thought this would be almost unanimous consent to condemn violence against Asian Americans. Even from the White House itself, which uses dangerous, false, and offensive terms to describe the coronavirus," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said ahead of the vote

Spearheaded by Democratic lawmaker Grace Meng, the resolution argued against connecting the virus with a specific geographic location, citing warnings from epidemiologists that doing so creates a stigma.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have explicitly warned against linking infectious diseases to specific ethnicities because of the stigmatizing effects," Meng recalled.

"This has serious impacts on health and defeating the virus... Stigma is the enemy of public health," the California Democrat stressed.

Republicans blamed the Democrats for introducing what they said was a nonbinding resolution at a time when political gridlock on Capitol Hill continued to impede the passage of a new coronavirus relief bill.

As of Friday morning, the U.S. had reported 6,880,852 COVID-19 cases and 202,306 deaths.

