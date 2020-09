Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 14:47 Hits: 5

The UN human rights council backed a resolution authorizing further scrutiny of the clampdown on anti-government protests. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya accused police of committing "atrocities."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-un-rights-council-adopts-monitoring-of-protest-crackdown/a-54977968?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf