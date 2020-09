Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 16:20 Hits: 4

In many places in Africa, sex for money is readily available, cheap, risky, and often illegal. For many sex workers, work is often dangerous. The coronavirus makes it even worse.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-covid-19-is-endangering-sex-workers-in-africa/a-54964573?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf