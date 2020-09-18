Week in Review: Israeli-Gulf deals, Sweden's Covid-19 gamble and a women's revolution in Belarus

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 14:15 Hits: 3

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have signed agreements to normalise relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran. Also this week, we speak to exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya about her hopes for a peaceful transition in Belarus and take stock of Sweden's uncommon strategy against the coronavirus pandemic, six months after France and other countries around the world went into a strict lockdown.

