Published on Friday, 18 September 2020

The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from US app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200918-us-to-ban-tiktok-and-wechat-app-downloads-from-sunday