Still suffering six months on: the ordeal of 'long-haul Covid' patients It has been dubbed "long-haul Covid" and is little understood, but for those who suffer from it, it can turn life into a daily battle. The condition sees those who have contracted the virus continue to have symptoms for as long as six months afterwards. Many say they have struggled to get the support they need. To raise awareness, sufferers are posting their experiences on social media under the hashtag #longcovid #CountLongCovid #longhaulers. FRANCE 24 spoke to some of the long-term sufferers to find out more.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20200918-still-suffering-six-months-on-the-ordeal-of-long-haul-covid-patients

