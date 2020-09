Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 16:53 Hits: 5

GENEVA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 30 million, reaching 30,055,710 as of Friday, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO).

