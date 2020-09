Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 16:56 Hits: 5

VALLETTA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Seven police officers were injured, two of them seriously, during a riot that broke out in one of Malta's detention centers, the police said in a statement on Friday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/19/7-maltese-officers-injured-in-riot-at-migrant-detention-center