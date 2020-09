Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 16:31 Hits: 5

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya demanded on Friday an international mission to document what she called "atrocities" during crackdowns on anti-government protests, but said she was ready for talks to end weeks of violence.

