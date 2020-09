Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 10:41 Hits: 4

Countering the COVID-19 infodemic requires not only facts, but also the coordinated and strategic advocacy for which those fighting HIV are renowned. Now more than ever, scientists need to counter lies and myths, and defend the integrity and independence of their enterprise.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/scientists-must-unite-to-fight-covid19-infodemic-by-francoise-barre-sinoussi-and-adeeba-kamarulzaman-2020-09