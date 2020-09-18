Trump Calls Howard Zinn's Work Propaganda. Hear the Legendary Historian in His Own Words.

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 12:53 Hits: 6

This week President Trump described the work of the legendary historian Howard Zinn, who died in 2010, as “propaganda” meant to “make students ashamed of their own history.” But Zinn believed the opposite, that teaching the unvarnished truth about history was the best way to combat propaganda and unexamined received wisdom. We air excerpts from a 2009 interview with Zinn in which he explained his approach to education. “We should be honest with young people; we should not deceive them. We should be honest about the history of our country,” Zinn said.

