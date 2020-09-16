Lin-Manuel Miranda Asks 27 Million Latinos To Vote for Biden

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:32 Hits: 0

The actor and playwright of Puerto Rican descent Lin-Manuel Miranda asked Latinos to vote for the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming elections.

"I am looking at you, one of the 27 million Latinos with the right to vote," Miranda said while requesting the support of Biden, whom he considers a politician who wants to regain a better America “but for this, you must first vote and thereby make a difference."

In backing his request, the actor recalled that President Donald Trump not only lied about the consequences of COVID-19 but he does not have a plan to contain the pandemic so far.

"From New York to San Juan, from San Antonio to Miami, Latinos die at a disproportionate rate every day from a virus that our country should have contained long ago."

Miranda also recalled that the Republican presidential candidate did not do much to help Puerto Ricans when Hurricane Maria devastated their homeland.



The Biden campaign will host a celebration featuring Latino artists & celebrities to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month w/ Cristela Alonzo, America Ferrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo, Jonathan Del Arco, Rita Moreno, Lila Downs & many more.https://t.co/LdW6lbi05s September 15, 2020

"He threw paper towels... In fact, he asked his cabinet if the United States could sell Puerto Rico", the actor stressed.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a cultural reference for the Hispanic community because of the prestige he has gained after starring in Broadway musicals such as "In the Heights" and "Hamilton." He has also won the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

On Tuesday, Biden took part in an event to mark the Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee in Florida, a state whose Latino community represents 55 percent of the population.

"Trump has done nothing for the dignity of Hispanic families... American heritage and Hispanic heritage are the same... There is no one without the other," said the Democratic candidate, as reported by local TV6 News.

