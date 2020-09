Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 08:14 Hits: 3

Tyson the alpaca could hold the key to developing a process to block the coronavirus. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent and James André report from the prestigious Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

