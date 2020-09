Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 07:53 Hits: 5

Vietnam-war era journalist Groom wrote 16 books. His "Forrest Gump" bestseller and then the film, starring Tom Hanks, became iconic exposes of the American psyche.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/forrest-gump-author-winston-groom-dies/a-54972838?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf