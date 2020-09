Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 02:06 Hits: 1

Belarus opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya will address the UN Human Rights Council by video on September 18 during an urgent debate called by the European Union to discuss a crackdown on dissent following last month’s election.

