Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 01:23 Hits: 1

Waves of former officials working for President Donald Trump have consistently turned on him and denounced his conduct throughout his first term in the Oval Office, a trend that only…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/former-trump-officials-are-in-open-revolted-against-the-president-like-weve-never-seen/